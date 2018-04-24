J-K approves implementation of 7th pay commission

Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today approved implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations for its employees and pensioners with effect from January 2016.

There will be over 20 per cent hike in salaries of employees.

This decision was taken by the state cabinet that met here today under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and approved implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations for state government employees and pensioners, Finance Minister Syed Altaf Ahmed Bukhari told reporters here today.

The decision would benefit around five lakh employees and pensioners in the state, he said.

The financial implications for the implementations of the 7th pay commission recommendations would be Rs 4,201 crore annually while financial implications on account of one-time arrears would be Rs 7,477 crore, Bukhari said.

The state government employees can now draw the salary for the month of April 2018 as per the revised scales, he said.

According to the decision, for the purpose of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission Recommendations, basic pay as on December 31, 2015 of employees shall be multiplied by uniform factor of 2.57 and then adjusted in the matrix recommended by the Pay Committee.

The benefit of House Rent Allowance on revised pay shall be available from April, 2018 and all allowances except Dearness Allowance (DA) shall continue as before while DA from January, 2016 onwards shall be paid on revised pay on new rates to be notified by Finance Department, he added. PTI AB MR