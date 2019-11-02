J-K: Army flags off 'religious harmony tour' for Reasi residents

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Nearly two dozen religious teachers on Saturday left on a seven-day 'religious harmony tour' to different parts of the country from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The motive behind the tour is to promote communal harmony among the people of different faiths, he added. The group comprising maulvis, pandits and granthis is scheduled to visit various historical and religious sites like the Golden Temple, Akshardham Temple, Jama Masjid, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah border, Partition Museum in Amritsar, Humayun's Tomb, Red Fort, Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti shrine and Pushkar in Ajmer, the spokesman said. The first-of-its-kind tour was flagged off by General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Uniform), Major General Dhiraj Seth from Samote village in the district, he said. "The aim behind the tour is to spread the message of communal harmony, peace and stability in the area of responsibility of the uniform force. The initiative will help in inculcating the spirit of national integration, brotherhood and patriotism amongst the local populace," the spokesman said. PTI TAS HDA AQSAQS