J-K Assembly dissolved after rival alliances stake claim to form govt

(Eds: combining related stories) Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) In a sudden development, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor tonight dissolved the state assembly, which has been in suspended animation, shortly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government. Governor's rule was clamped in J and K on June 19 for a 6-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support. The state assembly was also kept in suspended animation so that political parties could explore the possibility of forming a new government. The decision by Governor Satyapal Malik to dissolve the state assembly under the relevant provisions in the state constitution was announced in an official communique. The state is now headed for another spell of central rule beyond December 18 when the governor's rule comes to an end. Earlier, former chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti staked the claim to form a government with the support of the Congress and the National Conference. Shortly thereafter, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also staked claim to form the government with the help of the 25-member BJP. In a letter to the Governor, Mehbooba said the PDP is the largest party in the state assembly having a strength of 29 MLAs. "You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and the National Conference have also decided to extend support to our party to form a government in the state. The National Conference has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress 12. That takes our collective strength to 56. "Since I am presently in Srinagar, it would not be possible for me to call on you immediately and this is to keep you informed that we would be seeking your convenience shortly to stake the claim for forming the government in the state," Mehbooba said in her letter. PTI SKL GSN GSNGSN