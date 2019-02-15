J-K attack: Sonia says outraged by barbarous, cowardly act

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said she was outraged by the "barbarous attack" on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that those responsible for it will be brought to justice and made to pay for this appalling act. At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left five wounded, "I am shocked, outraged and deeply grieved by the barbarous attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. Our brave CRPF personnel died serving the nation selflessly, at the hands of cowardly terrorists, and their sacrifice will not be forgotten," Gandhi said. "My heart goes out to the loved ones of each and every victim. I share their grief and pain with all my heart. I sincerely hope that those responsible for this dastardly terror attack will be brought to justice and made to pay for this appalling act, that goes against every tenet of humanity," the former Congress president said. Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack, saying that it was unfortunate that terrorism was again raising its ugly head in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the J&K Governor to take all possible steps to compensate the families of those killed. PTI ASK RCJ