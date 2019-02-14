J-K BJP, Cong condemn Pulwama terror attack, condole death of CRPF personnel

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP and Congress Thursday condemned the terror attack in Pulwama district which has claimed the lives of at least 39 CRPF personnel.In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the state's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded, officials said. BJP state president Ravinder Raina, said "Pakistan has been unnerved because of peaceful and successful holding of local bodies and panchayat elections by state administration and have caused this dastardly and inhuman act to spread fear among common man in Kashmir in view of impending elections in the state". Talking to reporters, he said the blood of martyrs will never go waste and the might of Indian Army will crush militancy and their masters across borders. He expressed his sympathies to the families of martyrs. JKPCC also described the attack as "cowardly and inhuman" and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families of slain CRPF Personnel. Raina further asked the people to maintain peace in the state and frustrate the designs of enemies of the nation by providing inputs to security forces to neutralize militants. He said there is anger and strong desire to take revenge among people of the state on this inhuman act. "Pakistan's frustration and despondency has become many fold since the state administration has started delivering as per wishes of people and ensuring all round development and justice by addressing long pending demands of people and regional aspirations", he said. He asked the govt to to deal with militants and their supporters sternly. In a statement J&K Pradesh Congress Committee blamed the Centre for failing to restore peace in the valley, saying the wrong policies adopted by it has vitiated the peace further in Kashmir and there was no end to bloodshed. Meanwhile, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) has called for shut down in Jammu on Friday in protest against the brutal killing of CRPF Jawans. "We announced chakka jam tomorrow here to protest against the killings of CRPF personnel and to press for action in the incident of ani-India sloganeering in Jammu", President JCCI, Rakesh Gupta told reporters here. The decision was taken by JCCI and Presidents of different affiliated associations including transport operators associations.He appealed to all the people to observe peaceful bandh and prayed for peace to the departed souls of CRPF Jawans. He also demanded the stern action against those responsible for shouting anti-India slogan in Jammu. Hundreds of college students here boycotted classes and held protests for the third consecutive day on Thursday against "objectionable" slogans allegedly raised by some stranded Kashmir-bound passengers. On Monday, a scuffle had broken out between a group of students and some of the stranded passengers outside the Gandhi Memorial Science College but timely intervention by police had brought the situation under control. The clash had taken place when the students came out of the college to protest the alleged chanting of "pro-Pakistan" and "anti-India" slogans by some of the stranded passengers while protesting the alleged failure of the administration to help them in the hour of crisis. Students of various collages like the Gandhi Memorial Science College, Maulana Azad Memorial Post Graduate College and others boycotted their classes and and held protests in Parade, Canal Road, Jewel Chowk, Tawi Bridge and Bikram Chowk areas on Thursday. The sit-ins by students led to heavy traffic jams on major roads in the city. Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh said action would be taken if anyone was found involved in raising "anti-national" slogans. PTI AB RCJ