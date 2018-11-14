J-K BJP leader joins Congress ahead of panchayat polls

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Ahead of panchayat election in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BJP leader joined the Congress on Wednesday, a party spokesman said. The vice president of the BJP's minority cell, Avtar Singh Challa, was welcomed into the Congress fold by its state president G A Mir and other senior leaders at the party office here. According to the Congress spokesman, Challa unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a BJP ticket from Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Panchayat election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in nine phases, beginning on November 17. PTI TAS SMN