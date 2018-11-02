J-K BJP leader's killing: Two PSOs detained; govt constitutes SIT

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Two personal security officials of the senior BJP leader, who was killed by suspected militants, were detained in Kishtwar district and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government Friday to probe the incident, officials said.BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55, were killed on Thursday night when they were returning home after closing their stationary shop located outside old DC office complex, officials said. "The SIT has been constituted by police to probe the killings. It is headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Prabeet Singh," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana told PTI.They will probe all the aspects of killing and find who are involved in it, he said.Police have detained two personal security officials (PSOs) -- Om Prakash and Sahil Kumar -- who are being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta said.Anil Parihar had been given these two PSOs for his security, but at the time of the attack they were not accompanying the leader, he said.Police swung into action and detained them from their houses and they are being interrogated, he said.If the PSOs would have been with him, tragedy could have been averted, police said."We urge all the political leaders and protected persons to keep their PSOs with them and do not allow them leave them unguarded," the DC said.Authorities will be issuing an advisory asking protected persons in Jammu and Kashmir to not move anywhere without their PSOs.Amid shutdown in some places, massive protests rocked Jammu division Friday against the killings of the senior BJP leader and his brother in the militant attack.The Army Friday staged a flag march in Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir, where suspected militants killed Bharatiya Janata Party Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar.District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana said that a curfew imposed in the area on Thursday night was still in place and additional security personnel had been deployed. Rana added that no untoward incidents was reported.Following the incident, people had staged angry protests in the communally-sensitive town and manhandled senior police officials. Kishtwar district had witnessed communal clashes in the past. Terrorists had attempted to create communal tension in the region by targeting Hindu community, especially in the higher reaches. In 2001, the terrorists killed 17 Hindu nomads.The killings of Parihar brothers drew severe condemnation from all quarters.As the two were walking towards their home in Parihar mohalla through a dark lane in Tapal Mohalla on Thursday, they were fired upon from a close range by suspected militants around 8.40 pm, the officials said.The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home, they said. PTI AB KJ