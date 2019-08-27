J-K: Bullet-ridden bodies of two nomads recovered from Tral heights

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Two nomads were killed by terrorists in the higher reaches of Tral in south Kashmir after they were abducted from their 'dhok', a temporary shelter, last week, officials said on Tuesday.Abdul Qadir Kohli, hailing from Jammu region's Rajouri district, and his cousin Manzoor Ahmad Kohli were abducted on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 from Pulwama district's Tral area by terrorists believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed, they said.While the bullet ridden body of Abdul Qadir was found at Litchinag in the higher reaches of Tral on Monday, the body of Manzoor Kohli, a resident of Sangri Khanmoh, was recovered from Tral's Lachi Top Behak forest area on Tuesday, the officials said.This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.Following the Centre's move, restrictions were put in place in the Kashmir Valley. Though restrictions have been eased in most of parts of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.On August 20, an Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5. PTI SKL ANBANB