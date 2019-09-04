J-K: Case against former director of Archives Department for misuse of position

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday registered a case against M S Zahid, former director of the Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department, for allegedly misusing his official position. The case was registered at the ACB police station in Srinagar following an inquiry into the allegations by a committee constituted by the General Administration Department, an ACB spokesman said. "It has surfaced that the accused has resorted to the misuse of his official position and ordered the enhancement of consolidated wages without authorisation besides utilising deputation cadre posts of the statistical assistant and assistant accounts officer for the promotion of ministerial staff of the directorate," the spokesperson said. "Further, he ordered the change of cadre of the staff of the directorate from ministerial to technical in blatant violation of the rules," he said. The facts and findings in the inquiry had prima facie disclosed the commission of offences under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Zahid, the official said, adding that further investigation was taken up after the registration of the case. PTI TAS RDKRDK