J-K chief secy B V R Subrahmanyam among 26 IAS officers empanelled in rank of Secretary at Centre

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam is among 26 IAS officers empanelled in the rank of secretary in the Central government, while 15 others were given rank equivalent to secretary, an official order said on Wednesday.As many as 32 IAS officers including Anil Malik, currently posted as joint secretary (foreigners) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, were empanelled for holding Additional Secretary level posts at the Central government.The officers empanelled in the rank of secretary also include Mallampalli Srinivas Rao, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre currently CEO in the ministry of electronics and information technology. Vijay Kumar Dev, the Delhi Chief Secretary; Barun Mitra, additional secretary in Ministry of Defence; Debasish Panda, additional secretary in Ministry of Finance; Vini Mahajan, addition chief secretary, Punjab; and Ajay Seth, MD, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation are also in the list.Others empanelled in the rank of secretary in the Central government include: Usha Sharma, Amir Subhani, Rajesh Bhushan, Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Raj Kumar, Tarun Kapoor, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Nagendra Nath Sinha, Pradip Kumar Tripathi and V P Joy.Some other names in the list of secretaries are: Manoj Jhalani, Pankaj Kumar, Rajesh Verma, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Praveen Kumar, T V Somanathan, Sushil Kumar, Leena Nandan and Renuka Kumar. PTI CPS TIRTIR