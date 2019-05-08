J-K Cong urges EC to take action against BJP for violating model code of conduct

Jammu, May 8 (PTI) The JKPCC has approached the EC seeking action against the BJP, Zanskar Buddhist and Zanskar Gonpa Associations for allegedly threatening people in Ladakh constituency of social boycott if they did not vote in favour of the saffron party. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) spokesperson sought stern action against these organisations and the BJP. "The matter should be taken seriously by the EC and the CEO of J&K. The INC candidate forwarded the complaints to the CEO but so far no action has been taken," he said. In a statement issued here, he said the local polling officers let the BJP to capture number of booths in Zanskar by not allowing polling agents of other parties to enter booths. The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Monday. The Congress has also asked the Election Commission (EC) to initiate action against BJP leaders over attempting to bribe Leh-based reporters. On Saturday, the Press Club Leh had accused the BJP of trying to bribe its members by offering "envelopes filled with money" after a press conference, a charge denied by the party. A two-page letter signed by several members of the Press Club was circulating on social media, seeking an FIR against BJP's state unit chief Ravinder Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa for allegedly trying to bribe journalists. A CCTV footage of the alleged incident also came to light. PTI AB SNESNE