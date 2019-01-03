J-K CS reviews preparedness ahead of heavy snowfall forecast

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday reviewed the preparedness of administration in the state in view of heavy snowfall forecast across Kashmir division and parts of Jammu division.Subrahmanyam chaired a video conference with the divisional and district administration of Kashmir and Jammu divisions to review the preparedness in view of the weather forecast for January 4-5 across Kashmir division and parts of Jammu division falling in the Pir Panjal range, including Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri.He directed officers to ensure that the action plan for restoration of basic services and supplies is implemented in synergy and coordination with all the line departments on real time basis for which control rooms at the district and sub-district headquarters be kept functional 24x7.Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan informed that the divisional and district administration with its men and machinery is fully geared up to meet any eventuality on account of inclement weather.He said that adequate number of snow clearance machines and bulldozers have been deployed in advance at specific locations across the division, besides water supply tankers.Regarding power, divisional commissioner, Kashmir said that PDD has already pruned trees in the vicinity of transmission lines and this time minimal disruption in power supply is expected due to snowfall. "The major disruption in power supply due to snowfall of November 3-4 last year was mainly because of foliage on trees. Moreover, adequate buffer stock of transformers is available in all the districts," he said.Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma briefed about the action plan and status of preparedness in Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts.The chief secretary undertook district-wise review of the status of snowfall preparedness, availability of essential commodities including ration, K-Oil, LPG, petroleum products and heating arrangements in hospitals, besides availability of firewood.He asked the deputy commissioners of Kupwara, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri to ensure that Tulail, Tangdhar, Gurez, Dachan, Marwa, Warwan and Padder and other snow-bound remote areas are specially taken care of to avoid any inconvenience to the people.Subrahmanyam urged the deputy commissioners to access the funds admissible under the State Disaster Response Fund norms for restoration of water supply schemes, power and road infrastructure, wherever required in order to further augment water supply tankers, transformers, snow clearance machinery and heating arrangements.The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioners to project the fund requirement on this account to the divisional administration Kashmir/Jammu for early release.He impressed upon the deputy commissioners to redouble their efforts to mitigate the problems of people, undertake regular field visits and be accessible to the general public for addressing their grievances. PTI AB KJKJ