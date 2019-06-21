J-K: Day after being abducted, Lashkar terrorist's sister, brother-in-law released

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) A man and his wife were Friday released by unidentified gunmen in an injured condition, a day after they were abducted from their home in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.Mudassir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat were abducted Thursday evening in a car by the gunmen from their home at Bijbehara in Anatnag district, the officials said.Nusrat is the sister of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, who had reportedly joined militant ranks last year, police said. The duo was released by their abductors in an injured condition and both of them had gunshot wounds in their legs, the officials said, adding the couple has been hospitalised. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigations, the officials said. PTI MIJ RHL