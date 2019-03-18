J-K DGP asks cops to get well prepared for LS polls

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) DGP Dilbagh Singh Monday asked policemen to be prepared for the Lok Sabha elections as the responsibilities of all the forces have increased.To assess police preparedness for the upcoming polls, Singh visited Bandipora and interacted with police personnel and the Central Para Military Forces.Singh, while interacting with police and other CAPFs personnel deployed in the district, emphasised upon them to remain vigilant for the upcoming general elections.He said with the announcement of schedule for the elections, responsibilities of all the forces have increased and we have to focus on the security measures, besides maintaining the law and order. "Policemen should get well prepared for the elections," he said.The director general of police said J-K Police, along with other forces, had put in efforts to conduct local bodies and panchayat polls in the state smoothly and now we have to remain vigilant and prepared for the Lok Sabha elections.Emphasising for better police public relations, the DGP said people's cooperation is pivotal for the force to achieve more success on anti-militancy front. He said all the forces have to work together against terrorism so that peace prevails in the state and Bandipora also becomes a terrorist-free district. The DGP said we have to take stern action against the criminals and bring the crime rate to a lower ebb. He said criminals and violators of law should be fearful of the law, police and all the law abiding citizens must be respected.Appreciating the contribution of SPOs, the DGP said the department is continuously working on the welfare of its personnel and has taken various welfare measures. More incentives benefiting police personnel and SPOs would be taken up with the government, he said and assured more welfare measures will be taken in the future.The DGP said the 'promotion drive', which has been started, will continue and in the coming days we will complete the process of promoting more officers and other personnel.Giving emphasis on training of police personnel, the DGP said thrust is being given on 'training of trainers' so that we can build capacity and capability of a maximum number of personnel in minimum time. The Jammu and Baramulla seats in the state will go for polling in the first phase on April 11. PTI AB KJ