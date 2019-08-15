J-K DGP congratulates gallantry medal winners of police force

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday congratulated the gallantry medal winners, including three Shaurya Chakra awardees, of his force on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. It id for the first time that the force has been decorated with three Shaurya Chakras, the third highest peacetime military gallantry medal. A total of 89 medals have been given to the force, including a President's police medal for gallantry, 70 police medals for gallantry and 15 meritorious service medals.The awardees of the military medal include sub inspector Imran Hussain Tak (posthumous), head constable Subhash Chander (posthumous) and special police officer Ashiq Hussain Mallik. "Congratulations to all the awardees and their families," the Director General of Police said in his message. PTI SKL NES AQS