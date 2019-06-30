J-K DGP reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Sunday took stock of security arrangements on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the Amarnath Yatra, a police spokesperson said.The DGP also reviewed the arrangements made for smooth traffic management on the highway during the 46-day pilgrimage which will commence on Monday, he said.Singh inspected the security grid at different places, including Galandar, Barsoo Letpora, Awantipora Crossing, Walnut Factory and Shaitani Nallah, among others, he said.At Shaitani Nallah, where the convoy is exchanged, the DGP was briefed about the preparedness and procedures adopted by the convoy commanders, the spokesperson said.At Jawahar Tunnel, the DGP reviewed the traffic flow and at Anantnag, he took stock of decongestion and clearing of unattended and unauthorised vehicles from the roads, he said.Singh also visited pilgrim camps at Walnut Factory, Mir Bazar and Pantha Chowk and took stock of security and facilities there.He also interacted with pilgrims at these camps.SSP Awantipora, SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam briefed the DGP about the security measures taken in their respective jurisdictions, the spokesperson said.He said Singh told the officers to ensure efficient implementation of all measures in coordination with the security agencies.The DGP also directed the officers to ask the deployed personnel to be alert at all times, he added.Singh asked the officers to make sure that the cut-off timings are adhered to all along the highway and the standard operating procedures are strictly followed, the spokesperson said.As part of the Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims visit the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 15. PTI SSB DIVDIV