J-K DGP reviews security situation in Jammu region

Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Jammu region and directed officers to maintain close contact with the public and keep constant vigil, especially in the border areas. Singh visited Rajouri and Udhampur before chairing a high-level meeting here to review the security scenario and the prevailing law and order situation, a police spokesman said. Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IG Armed Jammu Danesh Rana, IG BSF Narender Singh Jamwal, IG CRPF Subash Chander, DIG CRPF Neetu, DIG CISF S N Singh, DIG SSB M S Negi, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan and senior superintendents of police of various districts were present in the meeting. The DGP emphasised upon them to remain in close contact with people to redress their grievances, the spokesman said, adding that he also directed the officers on the ground to act as per the requirements of the situation besides maintaining alertness in the border areas. While complementing the collective efforts of his personnel and other security forces for excellent results, he stressed for enhanced synergy among the forces for better coordination. The DGP appreciated the efforts of police, civil administration and central armed police forces in maintaining peace in the valley. He also thanked the public for maintaining peace, the spokesman said. Early in the morning, Singh visited border district of Rajouri and took a round of the town before taking a security review meeting. The DGP later visited Udhampur district, where he was briefed by the jurisdictional officers about the security situation, the spokesman added.