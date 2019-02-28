J-K DGP visits martyred officers' house, promises all help

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Thursday visited the family of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aman Kumar Thakur, who was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam.Singh was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police A K Choudhary, Additional Director General of Police (Armed) S J M Gillani and Inspector General of Police (Jammu) M K Sinha during the visit.Singh spoke to Thakur's family members here and assumed them of all possible help from the department, a police spokesperson said.DSP Thakur was killed on February 24 in Turigam village of Kulgam district during an anti-militancy operation that also left three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists dead.The DSP was leading the operation and was critically injured while trying to evacuate his injured colleague. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.Kumar is survived by his parents, wife and a six-year-old son. PTI TAS AB IJT