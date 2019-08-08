J-K: Educational institutions in Samba to reopen on Friday

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday ordered reopening of educational institutions from August 9, officials said.Schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir have been closed since Monday, the day the Centre scrapped the provisions of Article 370 in the state. The district authorities had asked the educational institutions to remain closed as a precautionary measure in view of threat perception.According to the order issued by the district administration on Thursday, all government and private educational institutions will reopen from August 9 and function as usual. PTI AB DIVDIV