J-K: Ex-legislator leads protest against 'failure' of govt to provide basic amenities to people

/R Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) Former legislator Sheikh Abdul Rashid Monday led a protest march here against the alleged "failure" of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide basic amenities to the people. Rashid, along with the supporters of his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), assembled near the Magarmal Bagh area of the city and tried to march towards the civil secretariat the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government. The secretariat reopened here on Monday after functioning in winter capital Jammu for six months as part of the nearly 150-year-old practice known in the state as 'Darbar Move'. However, a posse of policemen stopped them from marching towards the secretariat. Speaking to reporters, Rashid said the AIP's protest march was against the "failures" of the government to provide basic amenities to the people and against "state suppression". He also lashed out at the government over the jailing of separatist leaders, including JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik. "Jailing of these leaders would not dampen the spirit of the Kashmiri people," he said. Rashid also called for an end to the practice of Darbar Move. "The money spent every year on the face-lifting of the city roads and pavements should be spent on making Mughal road an all-weather highway and other highways," he said. PTI SSB AQS