J-K FM asks banks to actively support horticulture sector

Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today asked financial institutions to extend active support to agriculture and allied sectors especially horticulture.

Finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also asked the financial institutions and concerned departments to work in close coordination to overcome the challenges of farm sector, particularly the greater need being felt for micro financing to support marginal and small farmers.

Bukhari was addressing the delegates at a seminar hosted by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to mark release of its ?State Focus Paper- 2018-19? here.

In its State Focus Paper, NABARD has prepared potential Linked Credit Plans (PLPs) for all the 22 districts of the state mapping physical potential along with credit assessment under developmental sectors with main focus on creation of infrastructure facilities, trends in sector wise credit flow, schemes of state and centre.

The theme of the 2018-019 State Focus Paper NABRAD is Water conservation - per drop more crop- one of the important components of Doubling of Farmers Income by 2022.

?The major issue raised in the focus paper is far less than the national average farmers landholding in Jammu Kashmir, which can be addressed only by increasing production,? Bukhari said.

?Our greatest concern is well being of farmers, rural artisans, cattle and sheep rears as they form major chunk of states population. The only solution to their problems is providing them effective handholding to boost production, provide market access and easy credit,? the minister said. PTI TAS MR