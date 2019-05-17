J-K governor condemns Bhaderwah killing

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday condemned the death of a person in firing in the communally-sensitive Bhaderwah valley on Thursday and directed the police and civil administration to bring the culprits to justice.Malik condemned the loss of a life in the unfortunate incident and urged the people not to take the law into their own hands and co-operate with the law enforcing agencies, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said here.The firing incident at 2 am on Thursday that left one person dead and another injured had led to violent protests during the day, with members of a community attacking a police station and damaging several vehicles. The protestors alleged that the victim was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade.The Doda district administration has, however, refuted allegations that "cow vigilantism" was the reason behind the murder, and said that some people were trying to give communal colour to the incident.The governor Friday advised prominent leaders of the town to help police and the civil administration pacify the protestors, the official said.He added that Malik has directed the authorities to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice.Eight people have been arrested in connection with the killing so far and an investigation is underway.Meanwhile, curfew remained clamped and internet services blocked in Bhaderwah valley of Doda district for the consecutive second day Friday.The Army has been deployed in the town besides additional security personnel being posted in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. PTI SSB MIJ IJT