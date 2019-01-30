scorecardresearch
J-K Governor expresses grief over demise of George Fernandes

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes. Recalling his long association with Fernandes, the governor remembered his untiring devotion towards ameliorating the lot of underprivileged section of society and service towards the nation. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. PTI AB SNESNE

