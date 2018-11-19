J-K Governor expresses grief over demise of Iqbal Khanday

Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the demise of former chief secretary of the state Iqbal Khanday who passed away aged 63 in Srinagar on Monday after battling cancer. The Governor in his condolence message described Khanday as an able administrator who worked with dedication for public welfare. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief. A condolence meeting was convened in the civil secretariat here to mourn Khanday's demise. Adviser to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, administrative secretaries and other senior officers attended the condolence meeting. Kumar remembered Khanday for his administrative acumen and dynamism. "Our heart goes out to the family members of Iqbal Khanday Sahab, who in the later part of his life went through a personal tragedy of losing his son to an unfortunate road accident," he said. Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said Khanday has made an everlasting and indelible impression on the state administration. "His prompt decision-making, decisiveness in resolution of issues, clinical commentary on the files and immaculate get-up have been the hallmark of his service career," the chief secretary observed. "On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I express heartfelt condolences to the family. We pray for the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss," he said in his condolence message. A 1978-batch IAS officer, Khanday took premature retirement from service just few months before his superannuation in 2015. He is survived by wife, judge Kaneez Fatima, and daughter Sehar Iqbal. He had served on various key positions before being appointed as the chief secretary in February, 2013. The meeting observed that Khanday would be remembered for his prompt decision making and artistic abilities for evolving solutions to ticklish issues. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul. PTI AB CK