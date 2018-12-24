J-K governor extends greetings on Christmas eve

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Christmas. In his message, the governor said over the past centuries the teachings of Jesus Christ have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. Malik expressed hope the celebration of this occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and re-invigorate the secular and pluralistic traditions in the state. PTI TAS AQSAQS