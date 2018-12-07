J-K Governor greets people on Losar

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik Friday extended his greeting to the people of Ladakh on the occasion of their new year, Losar.On the auspicious occasion of Losar, the Ladakhi New Year, Malik has conveyed his hearty greetings to the people of Ladakh, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.In his message of felicitations, the Governor said that the Losar festival symbolizes the high traditions of love, tolerance, amity, communal harmony and brotherhood, which the people of Ladakh have cherished and nurtured over the centuries.He wished the people a happy Losar and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the state. PTI AB NSDNSD