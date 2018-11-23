J-K Governor inaugurates 'Jhiri Mela'

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday inaugurated a week long 'Jhiri Mela' at village Jhiri in Jammu district.The annual fair is commemorated in the memory of the martyrdom of 'Baba Jittoo', a farmer who gave up his life about 500 years ago in protest against the oppressive demands of a land lord.Governor welcomed the devotees who have thronged the shrine of Baba Jitto and his daughter 'Bua Kodi'.Paying rich tributes to 'Baba Jitto', Malik said "the supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto isexemplary for each of us to emulate in our fight againstinjustice".He said the Union Government isproactive in supporting farm sector in which majority of thepopulation is engaged, and Prime Minister Modi has launchedvarious initiatives to double farmer's income by 2020.He announced the construction of a 'Sarai' (inn) at village Jhiri for the devotees.A cultural programme comprising folk songs and a Dogridance was presented by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of ArtCulture and Languages on the occasion. PTI AB RCJ