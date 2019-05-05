J-K Governor orders inquiry into killing of political activists in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday condemned the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir and ordered an inquiry into killing of political activists belonging to various parties in the state in the last few months.The Governor also asked state chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to identify any lapses on the part of security agencies in ensuring security of political activists, an official spokesman said.Expressing grief over the loss of life, the Governor in a condolence message has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief, he said.The spokesman said Malik has conveyed that immediately after the opening of Governor's Secretariat in Srinagar, he would call a high-level meeting to review the safety and security aspects of all political leaders and sarpanches in the state.The Governor spoke to K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to the Governor and directed him to ensure early arrest of those responsible for the killing and spare no one who tries to create fear and panic among the people, the spokesman said.He said the Governor directed the chief secretary to get an inquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various parties in the state in the last few months.The spokesman said Malik has asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies in ensuring security of political activists and has emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.Militants shot dead Mir the BJP's district vice-president in Anantnag district of south Kashmir - at Nowgam Verinag on Saturday night.There have been several instances of militants attacking political or social activists in the state.In the last about two months, four such incidents took place which include militants killing senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Rajinder Kumar at the District Hospital in Kishtwar on 9 April. Before that, on 4 April, a Panch, Abdul Majeed Dar, from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead by militants at his residence.On March 14, a political worker associated with National Conference (NC) - Mohammad Ismail Wani - was shot at and injured by suspected militants in Anantnag district, while earlier on March 30, suspected militants shot dead social activist Arjumand Majid Bhat - in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB DVDV