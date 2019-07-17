J-K governor reassigns portfolios to his advisors

Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday reassigned the charge of departments to his advisors, after former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan joined the team.Khan who was appointed as the governor's advisor on Saturday, has been assigned the charge of the departments of school education, technical education, Hajj and Auqaf, social welfare, tribal affairs, culture, agriculture/ horticulture, and rural development and panchayati raj, a spokesperson said. According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Vijay Kumar has been assigned the charge of home, forest, ecology and environment, health and medical education, youth services and sports, hospitality and protocol, civil aviation, estates and information departments, he said.Khurshid A Ganai has been given the charge of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, ARI and trainings, cooperative, floriculture, tourism, election, planning, development and monitoring, labour and employment, and higher education department, the spokesperson said.He said that K Skandan has been given the charge of information technology, industries and commerce, animal and sheep husbandry, Ladakh affairs, revenue, disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, transport and law, justice and parliamentary affairs departments.Kewal Kumar Sharma has been assigned the charge of the departments of Public Works (R&B), Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power, Finance, Housing & Urban Development and Science and Technology, the spokesperson said.Documents related to the general administration department shall be submitted by the chief secretary directly to governor, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ NSDNSD