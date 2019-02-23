J-K governor reconstitutes Amarnath Shrine Board

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has reconstituted the nine-member board of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for a period of three years, an official spokesman said. In his capacity as chairman of the SASB, Malik, in exercise of powers conferred upon him, has nominated Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji Maharaj, Prof Anita Billawaria, Pt Bhajan Sopori, Dr C M Seth IFS (Retd), Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, D C Raina, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Tripta Dhawan and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri as members of the board, he said. Maharaj is the chairman of the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha Trust and a nominated member of the World Council of Religious Leaders. Sopori is a renowned music maestro, bearer of the 'Sufiana Gharana' of Kashmir and santoor legend and music composer and has received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri. Shetty is an eminent doctor, chairman and founder of Narayana Health, a hospital chain, and also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, while Raina is advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir. Seth is a retired Indian Forest Service Officer, former Chairman, State Pollution Control Board, former project director and registrar, SMVDU and presently member of the J&K State Cultural and Heritage Authority and the State Bio-diversity Board, the spokesman said. Kumar is a distinguished scientist and former director general, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). Billawaria is the professor and Head of the Department of History, University of Jammu, and Dhawan is currently trustee for the Vyakti Vikas Kendra and oversees all Art of Living activities for north India, he said. Shastri is a well known Sanskrit and Vedic scholar, retired principal, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and presently director, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, the spokesman said. PTI AB AQS