J-K govt committed to promoting local industry: CM

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has assured the business community that her government will take more steps to promote local entrepreneurs.

"My government will do all it takes for encouraging local enterprise and strengthening local industry in the state," Mehbooba said interacting with representatives of industrialists and unit holders at Bari Brahmna Industrial Estate here.

Terming local entrepreneurs as an important component of local economy, Mehbooba said Jammu and Kashmir is perhaps the first state in the country to roll out incentives under GST.

"The government is committed to do more for enhancing the scope and scale of business activity in the state," she said impressing upon the industry leaders to work for creating more jobs in the state.

The chief minister also visited the newly constructed chamber house at Railhead here where she had an extensive interaction session with women entrepreneurs of Jammu who apprised her about their problems and difficulties.

Mehbooba asked the women entrepreneurs to come forward and take benefit of the several incentives and schemes meant for them.

She said soon the entrepreneurship development institute would be having a separate cell for women entrepreneurs from where they can get all the requisite support, assistance and guidance. PTI TAS MR