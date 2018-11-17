J-K govt directs DCs to handover land to security forces

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the deputy commissioners of various districts to identify the state land that can be handed over to security forces as soon as possible, officials said Saturday.Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma convened a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Jammu division and security forces regarding identification of the land for police, the CRPF and the BSF, an official spokesman said.The meeting was attended by Jammu IGP S D S Jamwal, DIG CRPF (North Jammu) P C Jha, DIG CRPF (Jammu sector) M P Bahuguna, DIG BSF (Jammu) Indraj Singh, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Samba Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chouhan and senior functionaries of the Jammu Development Authority.All the deputy commissioners of Jammu Division also attended the meeting through video conferencing.Senior officers of security forces apprised the divisional commissioner of their requirement of land in various districts of Jammu division, he said.Verma asked the DCs to hand over the land identified by them in their respective districts to the security forces at the earliest, the official said. PTI AB DPB