J-K govt employee arrested for duping people of crores of rupees in Poonch

Jammu, May 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch Wednesday arrested a government employee for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing different household products at cheap rates in Poonch district, officials said.A complaint was lodged at the Mendhar police station by some persons, including Abdul Karim of Pathanteer, alleging Tariq Mehmood, Murtaza Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and others duped crores of rupees from people of Mendhar tehsil and its surrounding areas, they said.After receiving the complaint, an FIR was 420 RPC (cheating) was registered at the Mendhar police station. The case was later transferred to crime branch, the officials said.The probe was taken up by the crime branch on May 22 and accordingly a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted headed by Bushan Kumar Ganjoo, Deputy Superintendent of Police Crime Branch, Jammu, who swung into action and arrested main suspect Tariq Mehmood, they said.He is being interrogated to ascertain the modus operandi of crime and other aspects related to the case, the officials said. Mehmood is a pharmacist and presently posted at a health sub centre Bathoi, Mahore District Reasi.He reportedly stands suspended by authorities. Investigation in the case is underway, the officials said. PTI AB KJ