J-K govt gives Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Kashmir's youngest pellet victim

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday provided financial assistance of Rs one lakh to 18-month-old girl Hiba Nisar, the youngest pellet victim in Kashmir, who received injuries in security forces' action on protesters during clashes in Shopian district.Deputy Commissioner (Shopian) Owais Ahmed handed over the amount to Hiba, a resident of Kapran area of the south Kashmir district, an official spokesperson said.He said the deputy commissioner assured Hiba's parents that the government would provide the baby girl with every possible support for her early recovery.According to the infant's mother, Marsala Jan, Hiba was playing inside her house in Shopian when clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in the wake of an encounter where six militants were killed on Sunday.Doctors at the SMHS hospital, where Hiba underwent a surgery, said she had suffered corneal perforation due to the pellets."Like most cases, the kid will be able to see but there is no guarantee that her eyesight will be restored completely," the doctor, who treated Hiba, said. PTI SSB MIJ IJT