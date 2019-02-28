J-K govt gives Rs 4 lakh compensation to man killed in Budgam copter crash

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday handed over a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the civilian who was killed when Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopter crashed near his residence in Budgam district a day before.Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Sehrish Asgar, Thursday met the family of Kifayat Hussain Ganai, who was killed at the site of Wednesday's crash at village Gariend Kalan, an official spokesman said.He said the deputy commissioner handed over a relief cheque of Rs 4 lakh to Bashir Ahmad Ganai and Afroza, brother and sister of Kifayat, as ex-gratia relief.The deputy commissioner sympathised with the family members over their loss and assured that the district administration would make all efforts for providing help to the family.She told them that the administration would also write to the Air Force to extend help to the family, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ SOMSOM