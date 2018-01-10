J-K govt has initiated power sector reforms worth Rs 4,000 cr:

Dy CM

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said the central government has launched various schemes to strengthen the power infrastructure in the state worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Replying to a question raised by legislator Surinder Kumar Choudhary in Legislative Council, Singh informed the House that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,885.02 crore under various centrally sponsored schemes for carrying out power reforms and strengthening sub transmission and distribution network in Kashmir and Ladakh during the last three years.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 2,211.01 crore has also been sanctioned for upgradation of power infrastructure in various rural and urban areas of Jammu province, he added.

Giving details, the deputy chief minister informed that for Kashmir and Ladakh, Rs 242.20 crore was sanctioned under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Rs 382.72 crore under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Rs 65.71 crore under PMDP-Urban and Rs 594.39 crore under PMDP-Rural.

Similarly, Rs 202.27 crore was sanctioned under IPDS, Rs 233.86crore under DDUGJY, Rs 557.58 crore under PMDP-Urban, Rs 340.32 crore under PMDP-Rural, Rs 775.71 crore under RAPDRP-B and Rs 101.27 crore under RGGVY-II for Jammu province.

Singh further saidthat 33.91 km of multi-purpose cable has been laid in Srinagar under RAPDRP-B, 17.07 km in Anantnag, 1.85 km in Kulgam, 1,141.88 km aerial bunched cables in Jammu province, 31.35 km in Kishtwar, 19.11 km in Doda and 17.87 km in Bhaderwah town to minimise Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses.

Legislators Firdous Ahmad Tak, Sofi Yousuf and Vibod Gupta also raised supplementary questions related to the main question. PTI AB MKJ