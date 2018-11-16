J-K govt sets up panels for effective implementation of central power sector schemes

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up panels for effective implementation of central power sector schemes in the state.The Governor's administration has accorded sanction to the constitution of divisional and district level committees for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in the power sector -- DDUGJY, IPDS, RGGVY-II, PMDP and SAUBHAGYA, an official spokesman said Friday.According to the order by issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the divisional level committee shall be headed by the Divisional Commissioner of concerned division.Its members are Inspector General of Police, Chief Conservator of Forest (Central), Director, Rural Development Department, and Director, Urban Local Bodies (concerned), besides others. The committee shall hold fortnightly review of the progress of district level committees and seek resolution of inter-departmental issues requiring intervention at the divisional level, he said. The mandate of the committee is supervision and monitoring in revenue realisation, inspections, metering, household connections and other related matters and resolve other issues as may be referred to it, the spokesman said. According to the order, the district level committee shall be headed by the district development commissioner. Its members are Senior Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner Development, Divisional Forest Officer, Executive Engineer and others. The committee shall hold fortnightly review of the progress of all schemes of the power sector and submit a report to the Power Development Department and divisional level committee. It shall also seek resolution of issues related to Right of Way (RoW), land acquisition and resolution of inter-departmental issues like shifting of utilities, if any, at the district level. PTI AB ABMABM