J-K govt to take up matter of polls to vacant seats in state Legislative Council with ECI

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) The State Administrative Council Thursday approved taking up the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the proposal for holding of elections to the six vacant seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council. This was approved by the SAC meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik, an official spokesperson said.Currently, there are two vacancies and seats earmarked for municipalities and four vacancies and seats earmarked for panchayats to be filled by the electorate of the urban local bodies and panchayats, he said.Consequent to the elections of the urban local bodies and panchayats in the state, the electorate is available for electing members of the Legislative Council against the seats earmarked for the urban local bodies and the panchayats. PTI AB KJ