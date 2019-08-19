J-K Guv advisors review development, security in Doda, Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Advisors to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor K K Sharma and K Skandan on Monday reviewed development and security scenario in Kishtwar and Doda districts, an official spokesman said. The senior civil and police officers briefed them on the service delivery, position of stocks and supplies, besides security scenario in the mountainous region, he said. While on one-day tour of the twin districts, the advisors took stock of the developmental activities, reviewed stock and supply position of essential commodities and law and order situation there, he added. Reviewing the functioning and performance of each department, the advisors asked for fast tracking of key projects and effective implementation of schemes for achieving optimum results on the ground. They stressed on the need to keep a tab on the progress of developmental projects and taking the schemes to the doorsteps of the people for their socio-economic development, spokesman said. They sought effective implementation of government schemes adding that these can prove a game changer and for that the administration needs to connect with the people. "Only regular persuasion and guidance will encourage the people to take benefit of schemes meant for their socio-economic growth," he said. The advisors asked the district administration to respond promptly to the issues related to the delivery of essential services. He asked Health, Education and PHE departments to meet the challenge of effective service delivery by working in a mission mode. They sought detailed information pertaining to the availability of the essential commodities and services, especially the availability of food grain, medicines, besides power and water supply. According to the officials, the advisors expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient stock supplies in the twin districts. Reviewing the Health sector, the advisors assured that the matter with regard to the availability of life-saving drugs and other essential medicines shall be taken up with the quarters concerned. Calling for modernisation of agriculture activities in the district, the advisors directed to lay special emphasis on mushroom and cocoon cultivation, establishment of vegetable markets and cold storage for making the district self reliant. PTI AB CK