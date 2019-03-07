J-K Guv and some in his admin trying to sabotage assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and some people in his administration were trying to "sabotage assembly elections" in the state.He was responding to the governor's statement asking mainstream parties to exercise restraint in their political discourse.In a tweet, Abdullah said, "He (Governor) should be focused on improving the security environment to enable elections but one hears from responsible people that the Governor is so keen to remain in power that he & some in his administration are trying to sabotage assembly elections."Malik on Thursday said any party supporting the separatists is anti-national, in an apparent reference to PDP and National Conference who criticised the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).Without naming the two, the Governor said, "The political parties which are coming out in support of banned organizations are making their position clear and are siding with separatists."Referring to the ban on the JeI, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah Thursday said the crackdown on the organization would not help in improving the situation in the Valley. Last Friday, the PDP and NC had also criticised the Centre's decision to ban JeI, saying it is against the essence of democracy which allows space to opposing political thoughts.In another tweet, Abdullah said on Thursday, "While we are now immune to Mr Malik's political diatribes he owes the country an explanation. It is on his watch that Pulwama happened & more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed, on his watch Jammu saw a grenade blast today (sic)." PTI MIJ NSDNSD