J-K guv asks authorities to build playground in every village

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malilk said Friday the Kashmiri youth has not much to do in the evening as he asked authorities to build a playground in every village of the state. He said sports helps in overall development. "The youth has nothing to do after 6 pm even in Srinagar city. They do not have a cinema hall, cafes or a place to go out for entertainment," Malilk said while addressing sarpanches here. The Governor said that he has instructed its deputy commissioners to ensure carving out of playgrounds in every village. He also announced to set up two international stadiums in Jammu and Srinagar. Talking about the active participation of the youth of the state in sports, he said Real Kashmir, a football team of Kashmir, recently defeated Mohun Bagan football club and the match was watched by 27,000 people. On the recently held local bodies elections, he said despite receiving threat calls, the state managed to conduct peaceful polls. PTI AB DPB