J-K guv attends Mewar University convocation in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday said younger generation has a vital role to play in the nation building and only the best education can enable them to contribute in rapid growth and development of the country.Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the Mewar University here, Malik said the youth of the state has exhibited excellence in academics and it is his endeavour to provide high quality education infrastructure to them so that students need not go outside to pursue higher education.Citing examples of various advanced nations which never compromised on their education system, the Governor observed that education is the most powerful tool for a nation to empower its citizens. He also emphasised on the need to bring substantial changes in the present education system in the country.The convocation was held exclusively for the students from Jammu and Kashmir who have completed their courses from the university, an official spokesperson said.Nearly 800 PhD, MPhil, post graduate and graduate degrees, diplomas and certificates were awarded to the students, he said.