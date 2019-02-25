J-K GUV attends wreath-laying ceremony of DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday attended the wreath-laying ceremony held here to pay homage to DSP Aman Kumar Thakur, who lost his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam district. Senior politicians from different parties and civil society members also turned up for the ceremony and paid floral tributes to the officer whose body was flown from Srinagar to Jammu for last rites. The DSP and a soldier were killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists during a search and cordon operation at Turigam village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir Sunday. Three terrorists were also killed in the gunfight. The governor laid a wreath on the officer's body which was later taken to his home on the outskirts of Jammu for last rites. Union minister Jitendra Singh and Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Nirmal Singh also paid tributes to the officer. Several Army, CRPF and other senior police officers paid floral tributes to the DSP. "The best tribute to our martyrs is that we all must unite in the fight against terrorism to wipe out this menace from Jammu and Kashmir," NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana told reporters. "It is a very sad incident. After the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama attack, many officers and jawans fell to the terrorism. We should keep the political affiliations aside and come together to root out the scourge of terrorism," he said. PTI TAS AB SNESNE