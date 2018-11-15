J-K Guv calls for coordinated efforts to get state back on development track

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has called for coordinated and collective efforts at every level to get the state back on the development track. He called for prompt and tangible action to give a determined push to the developmental initiatives and improve delivery of governance at the grassroots level. "The officers need to lead from the front in reaching out to the people and mitigate their problems," the governor said chairing a high-level meeting here on Wednesday evening. Malik stressed on the need for infusing new life in the institutions at the cutting-edge level to address the developmental concerns of the public. The governor said despite enormous resources available through various sources of funding to the state administration for development, if the same are not put to timely use, it would be a great injustice with the state and its people. "It is this lackadaisical approach that triggers public disenchantment," he said. Taking stock of the progress on developmental initiatives under implementation in the state, Malik said the "mission for delivering development" piloted under the governor's rule has to be reinforced with a regular follow-up and monitoring mechanism in place. "There has to be distinguishable movement forward on mega initiatives, flagship schemes, projects under the prime minister's development package (PMDP), projects taken up under multilateral funding and other major programmes," he said. The governor observed that projects under the PMDP, Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Tawi Riverfront Development Project, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Conservation Project, Jehangir-Chowk-Rambagh Flyover Project, upgradation of Srinagar-Jammu highway, Dal and Wullar Conservation programmes, upgradation of power distribution network are not moving at the desired pace and need to be expedited. For ensuring transparency in the execution of various projects, Malik directed officials to upload the status of various projects and availability of resources on the websites of the departments for the knowledge of the people. He also called for formulating a comprehensive plan for augmentation of drinking water supply in and around Jammu city to bridge the demand-supply gap and cope up with the mounting future demand for potable water. The governor asked the tourism department to explore an exclusive mega tourism circuit around Jammu so that the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine could be channelled to other potential areas in the region to promote economic activities for the locals. He also called for early commissioning of Jammu ropeway project and speeding up the Mubarak Mandi heritage project to attract the tourists. PTI TAS SNESNE