J-K GUV condemns New Zealand mosque shootings

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday condemned the shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, saying the whole world should stand united in the fight against terrorism. "This heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred and there can be no justification for such attacks," Malik said in a message here. The Governor expressed shock and anguish over the fatal shooting at the two mosques in Christchurch which left at least 49 worshippers dead and scores of others injured. "We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand," he said. Asserting that terrorism has no colour, caste, creed or religion, the Governor said, "The whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism". Malik conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished those injured a swift recovery. PTI TAS CK