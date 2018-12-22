J-K Guv condoles death of Kashmiri labourers in Uttarakhand landslide

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday expressed grief over the death of seven Kashmiri labourers in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Uttarakhand. The Governor extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. At least seven labourers from Uri in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were killed, three others injured while another is missing in the landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir Governor has asked the state administration to provide every possible support to the bereaved families and be in touch with the Uttarakhand government to ensure immediate shifting of the bodies to their native places in Kashmir. He has also asked the administration to ensure best possible medical treatment for the labourers injured in the tragic mishap. The incident took place in the Ukhimath area, near Banswada, on the Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway at around 12 pm. PTI AB CK