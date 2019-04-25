J-K Guv condoles deaths in Doda landslide

Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a minibus came under a boulder due to a landslide which hit a stretch of road in Doda district. In his message, the Governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. Five persons, including three women, were killed and nine others were injured in the mishap Wednesday. The minibus was on its way to Gandoh from Thathri when the boulder hit it at Piyakul belt late afternoon. PTI AB RDK CKCK