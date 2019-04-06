J-K Guv congratulates successful UPSC candidates Jammu,'

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday congratulated candidates from the state who have cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2018. In a congratulatory message to the successful candidates, the governor appreciated their hard work and offered his best wishes for all their future endeavours. He has urged them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, sincerity and discipline and work selflessly for the welfare of the people they are called upon to serve. "Their success would motivate the younger generation in the state to take the country's prestigious examination in right earnest," Malik added. He has also conveyed his warm greetings to the families and parents of these successful candidates. PTI TAS SNESNE