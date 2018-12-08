J-K guv constitutes high-level panel to address employees' grievances

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik ordered Saturday constitution of a high-level 'Service Grievance Committee' to take cognizance of service-related grievances of government employees. The committee will be headed by Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma, an official spokesman said.He said the members of the committee include principal secretary to the governor Umang Narula, principal secretary of planning development Rohit Kansal,principal secretary (after being relieved as Chief Electoral Officer) Shaleen Kabra and commissioner secretary of general administration department Hilal Ahmad Parray.The committee will hear the grievances on service-related matters of the government employees and take appropriate action on the merits of each case, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DPB