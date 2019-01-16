J-K guv directed officials to expedite dredging of critically silted areas of Wular Lake

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular lake on Wednesday and directed officials to expedite dredging of the critically silted areas for enhancing water-holding capacity and rejuvenation of the lake.In a meeting with the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) at the Raj Bhawan here, the governor observed that the Wular lake, one of the largest fresh water lakes in Asia and a declared Ramsar site, is a lifeline of Kashmir and critical for conservation of bio-diversity.A Ramsar site is a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention of 1971 on wetlands.Malik directed the WUCMA to make all possible efforts for promoting eco-tourism and generate livelihood opportunities from the lake according to its Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP).He also directed the officials to initiate time-bound action for water management of the Wular Lake and its associated wetlands, as it protects the Kashmir Valley from floods and maintains the flow of water to support agriculture and hydro-power generation.Focusing on biodiversity and conservation of the lake's catchment area, the governor advised the authority to initiate measures for efficient management of soil erosion, aquatic vegetation, and control of willow plantation with in the lake area.Farooq Gillani, CEO, WUCMA, informed the meeting that during the last six years several key achievements have been made under the Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) for Wular lake conservation and management. PTI TAS NSDNSD